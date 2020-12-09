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If You Think 2020 Was Rough Just Wait Until You See 2021
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247 views • December 09, 2020
Max Igan - The Crowhouse - December 8th, 2020.

Are Prions in the COVID Vaccines?
https://www.facebook.com/kgalalae/posts/3558553644262710

When protesters outnumber police | Speakers Corner 26/9/20:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MktC8-3yvKU&;feature=emb_logo

Paris burns: Violent protests continue across France over new security bill:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoYiXzNMHa4

Paris battleground | Security bill protests turn chaotic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1xFnczEc6Q&;feature=youtu.be

Chief Medical Officer Says Canadians Who Refuse Vaccine Won’t Have “Freedom to Move Around”
https://summit.news/2020/12/04/chief-medical-officer-says-canadians-who-refuse-vaccine-wont-have-freedom-to-move-around/

Netherlands - Man, Woman and 14 Year Old Boy Violently Arrested for Handing Out Flyers:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=JWpRxhFbnGM

Elderly Woman Held in UK Care Home Against Her Will Due to COVID:
https://www.facebook.com/leandra.ashton

ADF troops arrive in Victoria ahead of international arrivals influx:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/adf-troops-arrive-in-victoria-ahead-of-international-arrivals-influx/ar-BB1bElDw?ocid=msedgntp

Western Australia introduces app as QR codes become mandatory:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/western-australia-introduces-app-as-qr-codes-become-mandatory-today/ar-BB1bEboW?ocid=msedgntp

CBER Plans for Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness (For Health Care Workers):
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson.pdf

CDC issues new guidance for "universal mask wearing" in all activity outside of home:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cdc-guidance-mask-wearing-outside-home/

The Covid vaccine trials are deeply flawed – it should concern everyone:
https://divergemedia.ca/2020/12/04/deeply-flawed-covid-vaccine-trials-deep-diving-the-vaccine-development/

Face-Chewing Victim Details Attack in Interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6-poo_HkY4

No New Normal - anti-lockdown song ("It's Not Normal") by Claudia Fernety (End Song):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VTfP2M0I6PmZ/?fbclid=IwAR0UmN-i4F34xkMikOUoabJDi1TTgZ55UBZB5kBTysOG2ZRtH37hR7m6l6Y

World Vaccine Polls
https://www.worldvaccinepoll.com/?fbclid=IwAR06giQxxSojHp4JUqWExp2gr2lcQadKpC3IUa4V9uPzlRt968FRapz59j4

Support Rick Simpson
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-rick-simpson

Victoria's Spine Injury Recovery Fundraiser:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/victoria039s-spine-injury-recovery?utm_source=customer&;utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/XBGcy3NPPawu/
The Crowhouse

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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