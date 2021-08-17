Lin Wood and Dr David Clements, The Professor’s Record Session #1

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Two Brave Patriots sitting down and having a truthful conversation and reflecting on the state of the Republic.
Dr. David Clements is a law professor at New Mexico State University.
Clements was a long-time Deputy District Attorney that oversaw six law enforcement agencies and prosecuted thousands of cases.
Clements rose to national prominence after standing up to his university's mistreatment of conservative students and faculty.