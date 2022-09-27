Create New Account
Ready For the Storm - Trickster Coyote - The Harvest is Coming
Bird Clan Messenger
Published 2 months ago

This is a mix of two songs by Dougie MacLean, "Ready for the Storm," and "Not Look Down."

Trickster Coyote teaching by  Oglala Lakota Elder Dennis Fox Jr.

Visuals/Q Drops courtesy of ScottyMar10.

Come visit me
www.birdclanmessenger.com

donald trumpharvestqgrassleythe stormbird clan messengercoyote medicine

