LEADING EXPERT EXPLAINS HOW ALUMINUM IN VACCINES 🧠💉☠ CAN CAUSE BRAIN DAMAGE

DO YOU KNOW WHAT’S IN A VACCINE?





Aluminum, Formaldehyde, MSG, E.Coli & More…





As with all pharmaceutical products, it’s important to know what exactly you’re taking — or injecting. Vaccines are no exception.





In fact, because vaccines are injected rather than taken orally, it even more important to know exactly what you’re putting in your body. Why? Because science shows that whatever is injected is far more potent than anything ingested. Injections, like vaccines, bypass the body’s natural detox pathway.





This means more of the injected material in vaccines stays in the body and reaches vital organs and tissues via the bloodstream. This causes both acute and chronic inflammation that leads to many of the health issues that are common nowadays. It can even lead to sudden death.





Did Your Doctor Tell You What Was In That Needle?





Unfortunately, vaccine ingredients include many synthetic chemicals that are known to be toxic to humans, as well as foreign human fragments (from aborted babies) and animal cells and DNA. These ingredients can cause a host of issues, especially when injected.





Vaccines can contain aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, antibiotics, human fetal cells, GMOs, animal proteins and DNA, glyphosate and other substances that are potentially dangerous when injected.





Vaccines are injected into muscle tissue, where they form a slow-release reservoir intended to stimulate the production of antibodies for some time. The ingredients are not simply flushed out like they might be if taken in as food, and some ingredients such as aluminium and mercury make their way to the brain and accumulate over time.





-- [much to read at the URL below]





A table listing vaccine excipients and media by excipient can be found in: Grabenstein JD. ImmunoFacts: Vaccines and Immunologic Drugs – 2013





(38th revision). St Louis, MO: Wolters Kluwer Health, 2012.





https://learntherisk.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Vaccine_Ingredients_Excipient_Table.pdf





https://learntherisk.org/vaccines/ingredients/





Source: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/download/matrix.org/cwppUuFrXozwHrHMbVOucLba





BOMBSHELL: The Godfather of v*ccine safety Dr. Stanley Plotkin has confessed that NO v*ccine has ever been properly studied, before OR after, their release.





A paper just published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine admits that no vaxx can be called “safe and effective” because standard safety checks have NEVER been followed, such as using proper placebo test groups, large enough sample sizes, and long enough test durations and follow ups.





The study was conducted with adamantly pro-💉groups such as-





Institute for Vaccine Safety

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Emory University

University of Pennsylvania

Brighton Collaboration

Task Force for Global Health





Dr. Plotkin’s answer is allocating more money to these organizations, so they can do the proper testing that they lied about doing all along.





https://x.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1815050311301533729