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MUST SEE .. Blatant chemtrail aerial attack directly over homes - Welshpool Wales - 2021.03.30
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331 views • March 29, 2021
Feet above our home they turn on the spray...
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🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
Geo-interfering
Patently Patented
by David Swindells - Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25
Shared from and subscribe to:
David Swindells - Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL3ekA26ZBA-HfNAVCn8IFg
--------------------------------------------------------------
🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
Geo-interfering
Patently Patented
by David Swindells - Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25
Shared from and subscribe to:
David Swindells - Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL3ekA26ZBA-HfNAVCn8IFg
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