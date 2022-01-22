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At the Murwillumbah Awareness Group. 22nd Jan, 2022. Part 3.
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20 views • January 24, 2022
At the Murwillumbah Awareness Group community meeting in Murwillumbah, NSW, Australia. 22nd January, 2022.
Murwillumbah is a beautiful village in the Northern Rivers region of the colony of NSW. Nestled in the foothills of the Border Ranges and in the shadow of Mt Warning, some say it's the best lil town on the Continent.
Roobs loves this part of the world and is a long time local of the imaginary line (border) region.
Dan is a Dentist, and he doesn't mind his face being shown on television.
Dan speaks of of an email he received, all health professionals in Australia received on March 31, 2021. Advising NOT to say anything negative about the covaids innoculation and risk being de-registered. Needless to say Dan is no a practicing dentist in the corrupt system and confirmed his resignation recently.
It's no wonder health professionals are leaving their careers in droves, and setting up new health intiatives outside of the debacle that is govt overseen, modern medicine that puts money and greed and lies ahead of patient health.
Dan is part of healthallianceaustralia.org and you can contact him here [email protected]
He also speaks of the importance of creating local freedom community hubs all up and down the coast of the Continent. A strong, reliable logistical system for those not wanting to be trapped and enslaved by the globalists agenda.
Thanks so much to the Murwillumbah Awareness Group for the venue and putting on a fantastic community based event. You can contact MAG for their Telegram chat or to get involved please email [email protected]
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Murwillumbah is a beautiful village in the Northern Rivers region of the colony of NSW. Nestled in the foothills of the Border Ranges and in the shadow of Mt Warning, some say it's the best lil town on the Continent.
Roobs loves this part of the world and is a long time local of the imaginary line (border) region.
Dan is a Dentist, and he doesn't mind his face being shown on television.
Dan speaks of of an email he received, all health professionals in Australia received on March 31, 2021. Advising NOT to say anything negative about the covaids innoculation and risk being de-registered. Needless to say Dan is no a practicing dentist in the corrupt system and confirmed his resignation recently.
It's no wonder health professionals are leaving their careers in droves, and setting up new health intiatives outside of the debacle that is govt overseen, modern medicine that puts money and greed and lies ahead of patient health.
Dan is part of healthallianceaustralia.org and you can contact him here [email protected]
He also speaks of the importance of creating local freedom community hubs all up and down the coast of the Continent. A strong, reliable logistical system for those not wanting to be trapped and enslaved by the globalists agenda.
Thanks so much to the Murwillumbah Awareness Group for the venue and putting on a fantastic community based event. You can contact MAG for their Telegram chat or to get involved please email [email protected]
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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