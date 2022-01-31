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COVID: A Golden Bridge
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A short video on how to convince elites to declare victory and move on from the COVID pandemic and disastrous pandemic responses. Embracing the omicron variant as a live attenuated vaccine, culturing omicron in labs and modifying it to reduce lethality and transmissibility to make a better live attenutated vaccine, embracing ubiquitous aerosol transmission of respiratory illnesses and moving past largely ineffective, extremely costly measures such as lockdowns, masks, etc. is discussed. The extreme dangers of continued doubling down on failed policies are explained.
References:
Spurious Sun Tzu Golden Bridge quote: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/53037-build-your-opponent-a-golden-bridge-to-retreat-across
Sun Tzu's Art of War in English: http://classics.mit.edu/Tzu/artwar.1b.txt (See Chapter 7: Maneuvering, Passage 36 for the actual quote: "When you surround an army, leave an outlet free. Do not press a desperate foe too hard.")
https://www.quora.com/What-is-your-understanding-and-interpretation-of-Sun-Tzus-quote-%E2%80%9CBuild-your-opponent-a-golden-bridge-to-retreat-across-%E2%80%9D?share=1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Adrianople
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/2/2e/Charles_Darwin_seated_crop.jpg
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/02/world/south-africa-omicron-origins-covid-cmd-intl/index.html
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/74/Klaus_Schwab_WEF_2008_%28cropped%29.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/43/Ex%C3%A9cution_de_Marie_Antoinette_le_16_octobre_1793.jpg
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/why-trump-killed-tpp-why-it-matters-you-n710781
https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2020/the-experiment-that-proved-airborne-disease-transmission
https://unchartedterritories.tomaspueyo.com/p/covid-end-game
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/a8/Bill_Gates_2017_%28cropped%29.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/5/5d/Castle_Bravo_Blast.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/d4/Justus_Sustermans_-_Portrait_of_Galileo_Galilei%2C_1636.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/e0/Francis_Collins_official_photo.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/ed/Jeremy_Farrar_C0058569_Wellcome_Images.jpg
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Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
References:
Spurious Sun Tzu Golden Bridge quote: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/53037-build-your-opponent-a-golden-bridge-to-retreat-across
Sun Tzu's Art of War in English: http://classics.mit.edu/Tzu/artwar.1b.txt (See Chapter 7: Maneuvering, Passage 36 for the actual quote: "When you surround an army, leave an outlet free. Do not press a desperate foe too hard.")
https://www.quora.com/What-is-your-understanding-and-interpretation-of-Sun-Tzus-quote-%E2%80%9CBuild-your-opponent-a-golden-bridge-to-retreat-across-%E2%80%9D?share=1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Adrianople
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/2/2e/Charles_Darwin_seated_crop.jpg
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/02/world/south-africa-omicron-origins-covid-cmd-intl/index.html
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/74/Klaus_Schwab_WEF_2008_%28cropped%29.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/43/Ex%C3%A9cution_de_Marie_Antoinette_le_16_octobre_1793.jpg
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/why-trump-killed-tpp-why-it-matters-you-n710781
https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2020/the-experiment-that-proved-airborne-disease-transmission
https://unchartedterritories.tomaspueyo.com/p/covid-end-game
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/a8/Bill_Gates_2017_%28cropped%29.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/5/5d/Castle_Bravo_Blast.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/d4/Justus_Sustermans_-_Portrait_of_Galileo_Galilei%2C_1636.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/e0/Francis_Collins_official_photo.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/ed/Jeremy_Farrar_C0058569_Wellcome_Images.jpg
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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