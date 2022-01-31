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COVID: A Golden Bridge
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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A short video on how to convince elites to declare victory and move on from the COVID pandemic and disastrous pandemic responses. Embracing the omicron variant as a live attenuated vaccine, culturing omicron in labs and modifying it to reduce lethality and transmissibility to make a better live attenutated vaccine, embracing ubiquitous aerosol transmission of respiratory illnesses and moving past largely ineffective, extremely costly measures such as lockdowns, masks, etc. is discussed. The extreme dangers of continued doubling down on failed policies are explained.

References:

Spurious Sun Tzu Golden Bridge quote: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/53037-build-your-opponent-a-golden-bridge-to-retreat-across

Sun Tzu's Art of War in English: http://classics.mit.edu/Tzu/artwar.1b.txt (See Chapter 7: Maneuvering, Passage 36 for the actual quote: "When you surround an army, leave an outlet free. Do not press a desperate foe too hard.")

https://www.quora.com/What-is-your-understanding-and-interpretation-of-Sun-Tzus-quote-%E2%80%9CBuild-your-opponent-a-golden-bridge-to-retreat-across-%E2%80%9D?share=1

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Adrianople

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/2/2e/Charles_Darwin_seated_crop.jpg

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/02/world/south-africa-omicron-origins-covid-cmd-intl/index.html

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/74/Klaus_Schwab_WEF_2008_%28cropped%29.jpg

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/43/Ex%C3%A9cution_de_Marie_Antoinette_le_16_octobre_1793.jpg

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/why-trump-killed-tpp-why-it-matters-you-n710781

https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2020/the-experiment-that-proved-airborne-disease-transmission

https://unchartedterritories.tomaspueyo.com/p/covid-end-game

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/a8/Bill_Gates_2017_%28cropped%29.jpg

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/5/5d/Castle_Bravo_Blast.jpg

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/d4/Justus_Sustermans_-_Portrait_of_Galileo_Galilei%2C_1636.jpg

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/e0/Francis_Collins_official_photo.jpg

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/ed/Jeremy_Farrar_C0058569_Wellcome_Images.jpg

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