KelTec PR57 vs Glock 19 - Minuteman Assessment

The Glock 19 has earned a reputation for being extremely reliable and is known for its bomb proof durability. Unfortunately, with the discontinuance of the current simple striker fire design that means something of a reset requiring Glock to re-earn this reputation. The “V” model will probably maintain the same outward appearance that some will consider evidence of continuing the same reputation. I worry that the injection of political committee think could undermine the Glock’s reliability. But I’m not really that interested in Glocks so I don’t care that much.





For a centerfire civilian CCW pistol I vastly prefer KelTec’s PR57.





The PR57 is 11 ounces lighter than the 19





The PR57 loaded actually weights 5.4 ounces less than an empty G19 (23.7 - 18.3)





The PR57 is about .2” narrower than the Glock 19. Inside the waistband it feels like a much greater difference where The PR57 vanishes and is forgotten. The G19 causes some serious belt deflection and constantly reminds with its heavy presence.





The PR57 has over twice the rounds per ounce as the G19





The PR57 has a much higher grip ratio than the 19. Allowing the PR57 to index for point shooting better than the chunky Glock.





There is virtually no possibility of an accidental magazine disengagement with the PR57. Accidental magazine disengagement with the Glock 19 over a month’s time is a probability. Given the crucial importance of those first 4 shots, better a fixed, internal, high capacity magazine.





With the 19’s weight you get a pretty manageable and easy to shoot 9mm pistol, but not quite the equal of the basically recoilless, rotary barrel, PR57.





I’m sure you could drive a city transit bus over the Glock and still have a functional firearm…might break that ghetto switch, though. The PR57 presumes you’ll refrain from driving over your pistol and favors light weight.





For those who plan on neglecting their firearm, I highly recommend the Glock.





For those who keep their gear clean, lubed, and secured, the PR57 is just too easy to carry and shoot to bother with the chunky 19.





Where does the PR57 fit in my handgun inventory? Well for starters it is the first centerfire pistol to lure me back from my now four year preference for “no discernible difference” 22LR. Highest rounds per size and weight. No accidental magazine disengagement. Super comfortable to carry. Adequate for grizzly. I currently carry the PR57 about 50% of the time. WaltherP22Q 20%, KelTec P17 15%, Ruger LCP II 10%, NAA Mini Revolver 5%.





But if I were forced to choose just one pistol it would either be the KelTec P17 or the Walther P22Q…just based upon the cost of ammo. And with the Galloway Precision +3 mag follower the versatility of the Walther P22Q is awfully appealing. DA/SA for hammer down DA first shot. Hammer blocking safety for MantisX dry fire practice.





But I definitely prefer the PR57 over any other centerfire pistol, including the laudable Glock 19.