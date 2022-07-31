Professor Francis A. Boyle - The CIA/Pentagon/DARPA/Pfizer bioweapon connection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"The CIA’s advancing developments of ethnic specific warfare are no longer being fought only at the barrel of a gun, but also the tip of an injection. ‘It’s not only Big Pharma — it’s also the Pentagon.’ – Professor Francis A. Boyle. Watch the full episode: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd/llBwTqXYyt