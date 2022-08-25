Trump Would Have Won Wisconsin if Not For Legal Violations & "Systemic Corruption," Justice Gableman Says

If the Wisconsin Election Commission had not approved a variety of illegal schemes as well as "systemic corruption," Donald Trump probably would have won the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin, according to former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was commissioned by the legislature to investigate the issue. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman from the Moment of Truth Summit hosted by Mike Lindell, Justice Gableman outlined the results of his investigation, along with his conclusions. Aside from the legal violations, Gableman blasted the use of Mark Zuckerburg's money to run a get-out-the-vote campaign for Joe Biden using government resources. However, instead of acting on these findings, Gableman was fired by lawmakers after he presented his report and they got themselves re-elected. Finally, Gableman offered his ideas on how to clean up the system: clean up the voter rolls, make it freely available, make voting data available to the public, and more.