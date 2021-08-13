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FOLLOW AND FEEL YOUR TRUTH
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51 views • August 13, 2021
Firstly, everything you have been told was created to become their truth it does not mean it is your truth, but what most people do is follow what others say to be true and then you make it true, without even considering a viable alternative to discover your own truth
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