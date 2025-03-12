BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lauren Mayberry - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2015
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
81 views • 1 month ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop artist, Lauren Mayberry, while on the Vicious Creature Tour. Lauren Mayberry is currently supporting her newest album, Vicious Creature.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 5, 2025

Location - Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH LAUREN MAYBERRY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/laurenevemayberryofficial

Instagram - https://instagram.com/laurenevemayberry

Twitter - https://twitter.com/laurenevemay


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:33 Front Lounge

02:25 Kitchen

04:03 Bathroom

07:23 Bunks

08:54 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


digital tour busbus invaderslauren mayberrylauren mayberry digital tour buslauren mayberry bus invaderslauren mayberry tour buslauren mayberry interviewlauren mayberry musicchvrcheschvrches digital tour buschvrches bus invaderschvrches tour buschvrches interviewchvrches bandchvrches musiclauren mayberry indie poplauren mayberry electropopchvrches synth popchvrches electropopchvrches indie poplauren mayberry synth popindie pop
