A Concrete Solution for Fukushima - #SolutionsWatch
What is happening
Published Yesterday

August 30, 2023


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-fukushima/

Last week, TEPCO, in conjunction with the Japanese government, began dumping radioactive Fukushima wastewater into the Pacific Ocean. Joining us today to talk about the consequences of that decision, what it will mean for peoples around the Pacific, and what could be done to mitigate this disaster, is Dr. Robert H. Richmond, Research Professor and Director at the Kewalo Marine Laboratory in the University of Hawaii at Manoa

cancerradiationjapanfukushimawaterdnapacific oceanfishexposurernawastewatersolutionswatchconcrete solutiondr robert h richmond

