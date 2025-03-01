Louisiana Nevada the Start or the End 01/03/2025

Today Pastor Stan asks a very important question. Is the trouble starting or is it finally coming to an end? Today’s topics include the current car bombings in Louisiana and Nevada, and he touches on Bible Prophecy to see if the Internal Revolution might be starting sooner than later.





00:00 – Intro

02:39 – John Paul Jackson

08:42 – Did the Prophets warn us?

12:54 – Is the Internal Revolution about to Start

21:22 – Jason Meeks

25:35 – Our Sponsors





