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PART 2: Ukrainian Bio-Lab Company Invested in by Hunter Biden Worked With Wuhan Lab on Bat Coronaviruses
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WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://sovren.media/video/ukrainian-bio-lab-company-invested-in-by-hunter-biden-worked-with-wuhan-lab-on-bat-coronaviruses-962.html
Check out our partner for this episode https://www.createtailwind.com
In Part 2 of our report on Hunter Biden's ties to the Ukrainian Bio-Labs, we explain that Metabiota, the lab in which Biden invested and raised millions of dollars, is tied to Eco-health Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the two entities that appear to have created covid-19 through gain-of-function research.
Check out our partner for this episode https://www.createtailwind.com
In Part 2 of our report on Hunter Biden's ties to the Ukrainian Bio-Labs, we explain that Metabiota, the lab in which Biden invested and raised millions of dollars, is tied to Eco-health Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the two entities that appear to have created covid-19 through gain-of-function research.
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