Teenage Taste Test : Canned vs. Powdered Milk

🥛 Shelf-stable milk sounds gross, right? I thought so too.
But I put powdered milk, evaporated milk, and fresh milk to the ultimate test—my teenagers. 😅 Could they tell the difference? Would they actually drink the shelf-stable stuff? Their reactions might just shock you.
Hi, I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 🧊❌
This taste test is:
🧪 Fresh milk vs. evaporated vs. powdered
👨👩👧 Tested on real teens (aka the pickiest eaters alive)
🤯 Surprisingly drinkable results
🏕️ Perfect info for camping, emergencies, or power outages
💸 Budget-friendly & fridge-free
Here’s what we found:
🥄 Evaporated milk wins for cereal, Ovaltine, and chocolate milk
👀 Powdered milk? Not terrible—just “different but still good”
🚫 No one spit it out (we were ready for drama)
🧠 Everyone correctly guessed which was which—and still liked the shelf-stable options!
👉 Want more shelf-stable food hacks? Head to LoadedPotato.org for recipes, grocery lists, and our Auto Grocery Calculator to stock your pantry for anything—blackouts, camping trips, or just skipping the store.
💥 Don’t fear the can. Embrace the pantry life.
