Katherine Mcbean & Nick Corbishley on Locked & Loaded with Rick Munn - 31 January 2024

On today's show, Katherine McBean delves into the topic of farmers and food.

GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Katherine serves as a spokeswoman for the People's Health Alliance (PHA) and the People's Food and Farming Alliance (PFFA).

GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Nick Corbishley, an author and investigative journalist, is dedicated to examining and exposing the lies and overreach that underpins the wholesale erosion of personal freedoms that is happening at an alarming rate.