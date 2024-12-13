What Is The Government Hiding From Us?

What is really behind the swarms of Drones flying over NJ? Why do the agencies refuse to tell even lawmakers? In this episode, I cover the latest breaksin this insane story, plus more on the CEO assassination case, Christopher Wray's resignation, and the left's deranged fixation with Pete Hegseth.





