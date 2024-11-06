Hezbollah's 'Jihad 2' Weapon Ravages Israeli Cities; Modified Iranian Missile Rains On IDF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah has unveiled a new and powerful weapon in its war against Israel. The Iran-backed group unleashed Jihad 2 missile. It released a video clip on Tuesday announcing the features of its new missile. The warhead of this missile is 250 kg and its range reaches 20 km. The Jihad 2 rocket works with solid fuel and is a surface-to-surface weapon. In September, Iran had flaunted the Jihad missile at its military parade. Watch for more details.
Mirrored - Times Of India
