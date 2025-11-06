Kamikaze drones "Geran-2" launched a massive strike on the thermal power plant and railway substation in Kamensk, Dnipropetrovsk region.

More: Railway infrastructure was hit not only in Dnepropetrovsk but also in the Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions, reports "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Because of this, trains in the eastern regions are changing routes and running with delays.

Thumbnail: The Zaporozhye-Kamenskoye railway station was attacked in Kamenskoye.

The railroad has temporarily stopped operating