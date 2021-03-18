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2021-03-18 - Irish GP Dr Anne McCloskey Important Message to ALL - Freedom Alliance
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61 views • March 19, 2021
Dr. Anne McCloskey is a GP in Ireland. She talks directly and passionately about the effects of the unprecedented and destructive Corona measures on society. Her message is clear - We do not consent to the Great Reset.
http://www.freedom-alliance.org/
http://www.freedom-alliance.org/
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