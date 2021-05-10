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The True Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 22: "Saving Mom From Dr. Evil"
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70 views • May 10, 2021
This Episode premiered on Mother's Day on American Freedom Radio as a rescue attempt. Mom, please don't take another jab! Fauci, Gates, Vaccines, Covid, Lockdown, Masks, Tyranny, death jab, frankenshot, simone gold, pfizer, astrazeneca, moderna, mrna, nanobots, morgellons, pcr tests, genocide, #neveragainisnow, freedom, free speech, #1A, covid hair, learning piano, doctor my eyes Jackson Brown and Zidkenu live open mic protest song. This is "the only true narrative." These episodes become more relevant with each passing amazing day...Tune in NEXT time for "THE ANTIDOTE"!
Videographer Dawn Romero http://www.americanfreedomradio.com
Covid hair by Zidkenu http://www.zidkenu.com
Videographer Dawn Romero http://www.americanfreedomradio.com
Covid hair by Zidkenu http://www.zidkenu.com
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