The Removal of Priest and Destruction of temples is constantly happening by the Ukrainian Regime.
Shots from Maryinka
From the temple of the Kazan Mother of God there was actually one pillar.
The Temple of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God was consecrated in 2009. It was built on the site of the Kazan Church, which was blown up in 1935.
Here's an article to read - https://spzh.news/en/zashhita-very/73326-chronicles-of-the-destruction-of-uoc-in-western-ukraine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.