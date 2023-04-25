The Removal of Priest and Destruction of temples is constantly happening by the Ukrainian Regime.

Shots from Maryinka

From the temple of the Kazan Mother of God there was actually one pillar.

The Temple of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God was consecrated in 2009. It was built on the site of the Kazan Church, which was blown up in 1935.

Here's an article to read - https://spzh.news/en/zashhita-very/73326-chronicles-of-the-destruction-of-uoc-in-western-ukraine








