Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Then and Now - the Temple of the Kazan Mother of God in Maryinka - there is actually One Pillar left Standing.
92 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

The Removal of Priest and Destruction of temples is constantly happening by the Ukrainian Regime.

Shots from Maryinka

From the temple of the Kazan Mother of God there was actually one pillar.

The Temple of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God was consecrated in 2009. It was built on the site of the Kazan Church, which was blown up in 1935.

Here's an article to read -  https://spzh.news/en/zashhita-very/73326-chronicles-of-the-destruction-of-uoc-in-western-ukraine



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket