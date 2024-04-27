Create New Account
Jews & Porn, Bible & Sex, Give Us A King, Ketanji Jackson, Another Burning, Ride Sally Ride
Resistance Rising
96 Subscribers
45 views
Published 20 hours ago

CTB 2024-04-26 Violence With Happy Meals

Topics list:

* Revisiting Dennis Prager’s take on pornography.
* What is “sex” REALLY about? —the Jewish view vs. the Christian one.
* Jordan Peterson chimes in with his “Heaven & Hell” suit.
* Israel demands a king: is it still bad if YHWH predicted it?
* What does the Bible say about sex, marriage and polygamy? —why does it matter and to whom?
* Sex OR violence in movies?
* Max Azzarello the “conspiracy theorist” lights himself on fire for Trump (and Loyola).
* Ketanji Onyika Brown(-)Jackson the ONE Supreme Court “Protestant” has this dirty Jesuit secret.
* What does the Bible say about mixed marriages? What does Rome think?
* Lou Reed, Sally Ride and NASA.
* Revisiting David Snedeker, Q-Anon and Operation: TRUST.

