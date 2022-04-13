Hidden in the Gospels, Secrets of Christ's Crucifixion

The Gospel is witnessing that the Lord Jesus Christ died the day of the Preparation of the Jewish Passover.



For the Religious leaders of the Jews, shedding innocent blood was fine, they did not want to be defiled:



John 18:28: Then led they Jesus from Caiaphas unto the hall of judgment: and it was EARLY; and THEY THEMSELVES WENT NOT into the judgment hall, lest they should be defiled; BUT THAT THEY MIGHT EAT THE PASSOVER.



For Passover, the Crowd in Jerusalem was given the opportunity to free Jesus:



John 18: 39 - 40: But ye have a custom, that I should release unto you one AT THE PASSOVER: will ye therefore that I release unto you the King of the Jews? Then cried they all again, saying, Not this man, but Barabbas. Now Barabbas was a robber.



The Gospel states, the day after the Crucifixion was a "High Day". (You will soon understand how this detail proves the veracity of this event reported in the scriptures)



John 19:14: And it was the PREPARATION OF THE PASSOVER, and about the sixth hour: and he saith unto the Jews, Behold your King!



John 19:31: The Jews therefore, because it was the PREPARATION, that the bodies should not remain upon the cross on the sabbath day, (FOR THAT SABBATH DAY WAS AN HIGH DAY,) besought Pilate that their legs might be broken, and that they might be taken away.



Mark 15: 42: And now when the EVEN was come, because it was the PREPARATION, that is, THE DAY BEFORE THE SABBATH,



Luke 23: 54: And that day was the PREPARATION, and the SABBATH drew on.



It is undeniably proven that Jesus of Nazareth died the day of the Preparation of Passover.



John 19: 42: There laid they Jesus therefore because of the JEWS' PREPARATION DAY; for the sepulchre was nigh at hand.



Matt. 27: 62: Now the NEXT DAY, THAT FOLLOWED THE DAY OF THE PREPARATION, the chief priests and Pharisees came together unto Pilate,



The Preparation of Passover is always followed by a special Sabbath. By the Law of Moses, it was required of the children of Israel to do no manner of work.



Lev. 23: 5 - 7: In the FOURTEENTH DAY OF THE FIRST MONTH at EVEN is the LORD'S PASSOVER. And on the fifteenth day of the same month is the feast of unleavened bread unto the LORD: seven days ye must eat unleavened bread. In the first day ye shall have an HOLY CONVOCATION: YE SHALL DO NO SERVILE WORK THEREIN.



(Numbers 28: 16-18 and Exodus 12: 16 convey the same message as in the above verses)



Apostle John understood that Jesus was the Lamb of God, he witnessed that as for the Passover Lamb none of Christ's Bones was broken.



John 19:33 - 36: But when they came to Jesus, and saw that he was dead already, THEY BRAKE NOT HIS LEGS: But one of the soldiers with a spear pierced his side, and forthwith came there out blood and water. And he that saw it bare record, and his record is true: and he knoweth that he saith true, that ye might believe. For these things were done, that the scripture should be fulfilled, A BONE OF HIM SHALL NOT BE BROKEN.



Numbers 9:12 They shall leave none of it unto the morning, NOR BREAK ANY BONE OF IT: according to all the ordinances of the PASSOVER they shall keep it.



You do remember these prophetic words of John the Baptist: "Behold the LAMB OF GOD, which taketh away the sin of the world."



Exodus 12: 1 - 7:



Exodus 12: 14:



Matthew 12:40 For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale's belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.



Mt:27:63: Saying, Sir, we remember that that deceiver said, while he was yet alive, After three days I will rise again.

64: Command therefore that the sepulchre be made sure until the third day...



The Tomb was sealed with a stone and guarded for three days. Followers of Jesus had to wait three days before they could come with the spices.



Mk:16:1: And when the sabbath was past, Mary Magdalene, and Mary the mother of James, and Salome, had bought sweet spices, that they might come and anoint him.



Lk:23:56: And they returned, and prepared spices and ointments; and rested the sabbath day according to the commandment.



There is no error in the above verses, the Gospel of Mark clearly stated the spices were bought after the Sabbath, while in Luke 23 we learn that the spices were prepared before the Sabbath. This apparent contradiction proves that three full days had passed from the crucifixion to the arrival of Jesus' followers at the Tomb. Jesus was crucified on the day of the Jews' Preparation of the Passover, it was followed by a "High Day", a special Sabbath. Even though the spices were bought after this Sabbath, followers of Jesus could not come to the guarded tomb until the prohibition was lifted. They prepared the spices and waited for the three days interdiction to entirely expire. Saturday was the regular Sabbath of the 4th Commandment, after resting another 24 hours, they finally came to the tomb with the spices at the end of the second Sabbath.