Reading John 1: 1-5, 9-14

This is an important prophetic reading for all people of the world not just Christians. These are the days when we are called to read aloud, reflect and act on these particular verses. They come from the beginning of the Gospel of John and they are profound and powerful for taking down satanic strongholds.
