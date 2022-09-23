Putin Issues Nuclear Threat to World in National Address

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https://gnews.org/post/p1olc48fb
09/20/2022 Mr. Miles Guo released an exclusive exposé on September 18 regarding Putin’s health, warning the world that Putin might resort to his final madness and destroy the world with nuclear blackmail. Merely two days later, Putin delivered a national address on September 20, making a blatant nuclear threat to the world, exactly as Mr. Guo had said