BEWARE: Dentists Knowingly Injecting Self-Assembling Nano-Tech Into Patients
Ioftheneedle
5 months ago

.... and I say "knowingly" because I've informed 2 dentists that the local anesthetics they are using are contaminated as such, and provided reference material and video proof in terms of microscopy documentation, as well as a simple method for removing the nano-tech contaminants, and both dentists refused to use this method, citing they could lose their license if they were to "tamper" with the anesthetic drug, even though this method only requires a magnet being slid down the anesthetic container to render the top portion free from the the purposely placed nano-tech... they won't do it... so at least those two dentists are fully aware and now they are knowingly injecting this stuff into patient's mouths... we need a class action law suit or something to call attention to this and stop this evil, low-down, despicable, bullshit.

healthcorruptionevilpoisontruthmedicinebattlefightnano-techdespicabletrans-humanisminjectiondentistsknowinglyresearcherslaw-suitmicroscopydental-anestheticconspiracy-factclass-actionspeak-uppress-chargesinform-others
