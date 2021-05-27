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Fr. Altman: Thank you for standing with me and my parish
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50 views • May 27, 2021
Less than 24 hours after launch, the LifeFunder page for Father James Altman exceeded its goal! As of today more than 1,960 people have donated a total of nearly $180,000 in support of this heroic priest’s fight to uphold the faith.
To financially support Fr. Altman, visit https://www.lifefunder.com/frjames
LifeFunder is LifeSite’s secure, pro-life, pro-family crowdfunding platform. LifeSite does not take a cut when donations are made to any LifeFunder causes.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHWShow_FrAltman_52721_brighteon
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To financially support Fr. Altman, visit https://www.lifefunder.com/frjames
LifeFunder is LifeSite’s secure, pro-life, pro-family crowdfunding platform. LifeSite does not take a cut when donations are made to any LifeFunder causes.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHWShow_FrAltman_52721_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub/?utm_source=JHWShow_FrAltman_52721_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe/?utm_source=JHWShow_FrAltman_52721_brighteon
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram/
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/LifeSiteNews/
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