Meat Crisis

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No Coincidences
* If your country has problems with its food supply, you have a real problem.
* We do — but no one in the [Bidan] administration seems even to notice.
* A lot of very strange things have happened recently.
* Many food processing plants have caught fire.
* Now thousands of cattle suddenly die in KS.
* Extreme heat and humidity killed them?
* There has also been a massive poultry kill-off.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 June 2022