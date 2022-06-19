Meat Crisis

No Coincidences

* If your country has problems with its food supply, you have a real problem.

* We do — but no one in the [Bidan] administration seems even to notice.

* A lot of very strange things have happened recently.

* Many food processing plants have caught fire.

* Now thousands of cattle suddenly die in KS.

* Extreme heat and humidity killed them?

* There has also been a massive poultry kill-off.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 June 2022