Anti-Semitism by Dave Hunt

Originally published August 1, 1988





On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/anti-semitism-1





Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe





[Dave Hunt’s newsletter on Anti-Semitism is as relevant today as it was when it was published 37 years ago. The Roman Catholic Church (RCC) finally recognized the State of Israel, establishing diplomatic relations on December 30, 1993, over 45 years after the modern nation was founded.





The RCC also recognized the (non-existent) State of Palestine on June 26, 2015.

The RCC continues to believe that the Roman Catholic Church is the new Israel. The Catechism of the Catholic Church, published in 1994, says, “…from the beginning of his ministry, the Lord Jesus instituted the Twelve as ‘the seeds of the new Israel and the beginning of the sacred hierarchy.’”1]