BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Anti-Semitism by Dave Hunt
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
168 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 24 hours ago

Originally published August 1, 1988


On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/anti-semitism-1


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe


[Dave Hunt’s newsletter on Anti-Semitism is as relevant today as it was when it was published 37 years ago. The Roman Catholic Church (RCC) finally recognized the State of Israel, establishing diplomatic relations on December 30, 1993, over 45 years after the modern nation was founded.


The RCC also recognized the (non-existent) State of Palestine on June 26, 2015.

The RCC continues to believe that the Roman Catholic Church is the new Israel. The Catechism of the Catholic Church, published in 1994, says, “…from the beginning of his ministry, the Lord Jesus instituted the Twelve as ‘the seeds of the new Israel and the beginning of the sacred hierarchy.’”1]

Keywords
anti-semitismdave huntberean call
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy