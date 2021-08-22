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The Battle Is His!
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160 views • August 22, 2021
Copyright © Dana Jarvus
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/this-mountain-is-going-to-move/
Prophetess Dana Jarvis says "The Battle Is His! Stand Still Cause Its Coming! 💥💥💥
I did pre-record this one for today but pray it blesses your heart and lifts your spirit!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/this-mountain-is-going-to-move/
Prophetess Dana Jarvis says "The Battle Is His! Stand Still Cause Its Coming! 💥💥💥
I did pre-record this one for today but pray it blesses your heart and lifts your spirit!"
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