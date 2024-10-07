I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 14: Sex & Marriage

Does God encourage sexual intercourse purely for physical enjoyment? Absolutely! God intended for a husband and wife to enjoy sexual pleasure without shame and reservation. When a man and woman marry, there is a lot of passionate lovemaking that takes place at the beginning of their new life together.

Now, if their relationship is based upon compassion, this means they are emotionally ready to give and receive love when they engage in sexual intercourse. This union between a man and woman is a beautiful thing in God's eyes but few couples enter marriage with the mindset of unconditionally loving and pleasing each other.

The husband is looking for ways in which the wife can make him happy and he is not necessarily thinking about her needs. The wife's mindset is about the same and there is only going to be strife and misery when two selfish people get married and try to revolve a relationship around a physical act.

This is why so many marriages fail today. When a man loves his wife like Christ loves the church and the wife reveres and respects her husband, their sex life will be very satisfying because it stems from the compassion they have for each other.

FEBRUARY 14, 2016

