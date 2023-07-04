Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Multiple briberies and funds came from associates of the CEFC, which the company linked to the Chinese PLA, People's Liberation Army
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
913 Subscribers
Shop now
3 views
Published Tuesday

https://gettr.com/post/p2kzdy9d38b

0627 Diamond and Silk

Multiple briberies and funds came from associates of the CEFC, which the company linked to the Chinese PLA, People's Liberation Army.

多起賄賂和資金來自與中國人民解放軍有聯繫的華信公司。

 #freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@diamondandsilk @mosenglish @moschinese


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket