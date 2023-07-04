https://gettr.com/post/p2kzdy9d38b
0627 Diamond and Silk
Multiple briberies and funds came from associates of the CEFC, which the company linked to the Chinese PLA, People's Liberation Army.
多起賄賂和資金來自與中國人民解放軍有聯繫的華信公司。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@diamondandsilk @mosenglish @moschinese
