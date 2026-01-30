❗️ UNITS OF THE "EAST" GROUP OF FORCES HAVE LIBERATED THE POPULATED POINT OF TERNOVATOE

🔸 Guardsmen of the 36th Motor Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army of the "East" Group of Forces have, with decisive and skillful actions during prolonged battles, liberated the major populated point of</b> Ternovatoe in the</b> Zaporizhia region.

🔸 As a result of active combat actions, soldiers from Transbaikalia have taken control of an important enemy defense area on the western bank of the Gaychur River, with a depth of up to 5 km and an area of more than 20 sq. km, and cleared over 580 buildings. The enemy's losses amounted to up to 1 company of manpower and over 20 units of equipment (armored personnel carriers and pickup trucks) from the 33rd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, over 45 hexacopters of the enemy type "Baba Yaga", as well as 5 ground robotic complexes.

🔸 The occupation of this area has allowed to expand the bridgehead for further offensive on the western bank of the river Gaychur.

"The Far Eastern Express" continues to move forward according to schedule!

Adding more from Rybar:

Ternovatyi is freed📝

On the East Zaporizhia direction, units of the "Vostok" group continue to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Haichur. Footage has been received confirming Russian Armed Forces control over Ternovatyi, where fighting has been ongoing for the past month.

➡️Fighters of the 36th Mechanized Brigade of the 29th Army planted flags in various parts of the village. Previously, the AFU attempted local counterattacks towards the settlement, as evidenced by footage of armored vehicles being destroyed by "Lancets".

Now the Russian Armed Forces will need to straighten out the front line along the line of Khystofrivka — Nove Pole — Blahodatne, located slightly to the north. South of this area, fighting continues around Pryluki, which remains an arena for small assault group clashes.

➡️At the same time, near Huliapole, fierce battles continue both in the city itself and south of it. Ukrainian formations, as we recently wrote, are copying Russian infiltration tactics, constantly sending lone assault troops and very small groups into the settlement. One such group was spotted in the western part of the city and subsequently destroyed by drones, with the ground result confirmed by our assault trooper from the 1466th Motorized Rifle Regiment.

➡️In the fields along the line of Zaliznyodorzhne — Dorozhnianka, the situation remains hidden by the "fog of war". In conditions of poor visibility, constant snowfall, and UAV attacks, the task of building up supplies after the large-scale breakthrough in December requires time.

📌 The AFU's diversionary attacks on Huliapole are designed more to pin down the actions of Russian assault troops to the south, rather than to actually try to establish a foothold in the city. Especially since the enemy, having brought reserves to the city with a noticeable delay, is counterattacking almost along the entire front line in the direction.