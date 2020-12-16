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Jim Rohn | Powerful Motivational Speech - Reasons Come First, Answers Come Second
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23 views • December 16, 2020
This original video is posted on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-GB-M87pUI
A speech by Jim Rohn explaining how reasons can change your whole life.
Jim Rohn is considered one of the best educators on Free Enterprise and Business Philosophy, Personal Growth and Responsibility +++. Jim Rohn would be disappointed to see where the world is today, the cancel culture, move to socialism, and fascism.
But I believe he would stick to his core message. Free Enterprise is a better way.
"You don't get the answers to do well till you get the reasons. Life has a mysterious way of hanging on to all the answers and only gives them up to the people that are inspired by reasons.”
Recommend Purchasing the Jim Rohn Ultimate Library on Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Ultimate-Jim-Rohn-Library-audiobook/dp/B076PQ4MTS/ref=sr_1_1?
Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video has no negative impact on the original works.
This video is used for educational purposes.
This video is transformative in nature.
This channel’s owner claims no copyright, and cannot be held accountable.
If you are the legal content owner of any videos used here and would like them removed, please contact [email protected]. Any infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to the satisfaction of all parties.
A speech by Jim Rohn explaining how reasons can change your whole life.
Jim Rohn is considered one of the best educators on Free Enterprise and Business Philosophy, Personal Growth and Responsibility +++. Jim Rohn would be disappointed to see where the world is today, the cancel culture, move to socialism, and fascism.
But I believe he would stick to his core message. Free Enterprise is a better way.
"You don't get the answers to do well till you get the reasons. Life has a mysterious way of hanging on to all the answers and only gives them up to the people that are inspired by reasons.”
Recommend Purchasing the Jim Rohn Ultimate Library on Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Ultimate-Jim-Rohn-Library-audiobook/dp/B076PQ4MTS/ref=sr_1_1?
Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video has no negative impact on the original works.
This video is used for educational purposes.
This video is transformative in nature.
This channel’s owner claims no copyright, and cannot be held accountable.
If you are the legal content owner of any videos used here and would like them removed, please contact [email protected]. Any infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to the satisfaction of all parties.
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