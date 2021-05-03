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NICK DIED TODAY! READ ABOUT ITS HISTORY. THIS IS WHAT A VACCINE CAN DO!
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677 views • May 03, 2021
Video taken from NityaD.Stahl. - Shared with permission. Nick asked that his wife record his episodes to spread the truth. "He said goodbye to his children today." Nick was "signed up" to work on the Tdap vaccine last year and has been struggling with this life-changing injury ever since. He was hospitalized for seizures and convulsions for nearly 50 days, intermittently, after that vaccination.
He is believed to have ADEM (Acute Disseminated Encephalitis) - currently suffering from injuries to both joints. Nick wants the world to know that it only takes one vaccination. It could happen to you, or one of your loved ones. If the public knew the truth about vaccines, they wouldn't participate in the scandalous program.
Telegram: https://t.me/nityatelegram
SOURCE: FreiheitsFreund https://www.bitchute.com/video/T66q7bMfZwqn/
He is believed to have ADEM (Acute Disseminated Encephalitis) - currently suffering from injuries to both joints. Nick wants the world to know that it only takes one vaccination. It could happen to you, or one of your loved ones. If the public knew the truth about vaccines, they wouldn't participate in the scandalous program.
Telegram: https://t.me/nityatelegram
SOURCE: FreiheitsFreund https://www.bitchute.com/video/T66q7bMfZwqn/
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