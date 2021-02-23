Germany: Farmers drive tractor convoy through Berlin in protest against new regulations

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Dozens of German farmers from various regions throughout the country descended on Berlin on Friday, where they held a massive tractor convoy through the most historical parts of the city centre.
The tractors can be seen driving through the streets of the German capital, passing by Alexanderplatz, Brandenburg Gate, and the Victory Column. The tractors bore various signs, one read: 'Fair trade for German agriculture. The future begins now.'
At the same time the convoy was driving through Alexanderplatz, a group of Antifa activists holding their own demonstration calling for better support for students during the pandemic were forced to wait in the cold and snow as the tractor convoy passed by.
The protest comes just over a week after a similar protest was held in Berlin. Farmers are demanding new regulations that require imported food to meet German standards and the suspension of the German Fertiliser Ordinance in place since 2021.
#Berlin #Germany #protest #tractor
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