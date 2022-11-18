STOCKS, GOLD & CBDC...Q&A with Lynette Zang

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Streamed live on Nov 16, 2022



Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=QA11162022&month=2022-11

or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g... 🔔For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/stock... ❓ Viewer Questions: QUESTION 1: 0:40 Is it a good idea to buy land at this point?

QUESTION 2: 1:30 Do you think that any reasonable investing in stocks is just risky?

QUESTION 3: 3:50 What does it mean that in a crash, spot gold will "sell off"? QUESTION 4: 6:46 If the stock market crashes will gold prices drop? QUESTION 5: 7:50 How do we use our Silver and Gold after they roll out the CBDC? Won't they question us on how we got the metals?

QUESTION 6: 11:25 ​How do we get short term funds like annual property taxes out of the system without losing money over premiums with Gold? 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel.



