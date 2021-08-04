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You tube deleted Last Nights show. It's coming next. I must have rattled their cage!!
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241 views • August 04, 2021
1. Cabal series part 7 NGOs! https://www.brighteon.com/37eee621-97c6-4762-bcf6-fd91475f49b4
2. Desantis briefing on CDC rent moratorium: https://youtu.be/VycNy2fsCMs
3. DeSantis on Cases “spiking” in Florida. https://youtu.be/JTp7QMpCb-w
4. Hannity On Diblasio and his Vaccine passport: https://youtu.be/A7vpcGVnPg0
5. Mc Culliugh being sued by Baylor? Stew peters show! https://rumble.com/vknhce-dr.-peter-mccullough-sued-by-baylor-after-appearance-on-stew-peters-show.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
6. Pfizer and Reuters connected: https://www.worldpharmatoday.com/news/james-c-smith-elected-to-pfizers-board-of-directors/
7. Twitter Partners With AP, Reuters to Combat ‘Misinformation’ https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/twitter-partners-with-mainstream-media-to-combat-misinformation_3931211.html
8. Pilot Program!!! Warning! Senate Infrastructure Bill Gives Feds Go-Ahead to Test Taxing Every Mile Americans Drive https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/senate-infrastructure-bill-gives-feds-go-ahead-to-test-taxing-every-mile-americans-drive_3931837.html
9. CDC faked testing! https://www.citizensjournal.us/breaking-cdc-fda-faked-covid-testing-protocol-by-using-human-cells-mixed-with-common-cold-virus-fragments-pcr-tests-are-merely-detecting-the-common-cold/
10. HHS under UCMJ : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MT4uRTmuQ06qetwN9trliS2ejYYR0KiE/view?usp=drivesdk
11. State school officials pay: https://youtu.be/AeydUgrm_9M
12. FL and Texas has largest number of reported cases: https://news.yahoo.com/florida-and-texas-accounted-for-one-third-of-all-new-us-coronavirus-cases-last-week-white-house-says-215900063.html
13. New York City Mandating COVID-19 Vaccination for Restaurants, Gyms, Performances https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/new-york-city-mandating-covid-19-vaccination-for-restaurants-gyms-performances_3931262.html
14. White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator: It’s ‘Time to Impose Vaccine Requirements’ https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/white-house-covid-19-response-coordinator-its-time-to-impose-vaccine-requirements_3931439.html
15. ‘I Know It Seems Weird’: NIH Director Suggests Parents Wear Masks at Home Around Children https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/i-know-it-seems-weird-nih-director-suggests-parents-wear-masks-at-home-around-children_3931736.html
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Desantis briefing on CDC rent moratorium: https://youtu.be/VycNy2fsCMs
3. DeSantis on Cases “spiking” in Florida. https://youtu.be/JTp7QMpCb-w
4. Hannity On Diblasio and his Vaccine passport: https://youtu.be/A7vpcGVnPg0
5. Mc Culliugh being sued by Baylor? Stew peters show! https://rumble.com/vknhce-dr.-peter-mccullough-sued-by-baylor-after-appearance-on-stew-peters-show.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
6. Pfizer and Reuters connected: https://www.worldpharmatoday.com/news/james-c-smith-elected-to-pfizers-board-of-directors/
7. Twitter Partners With AP, Reuters to Combat ‘Misinformation’ https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/twitter-partners-with-mainstream-media-to-combat-misinformation_3931211.html
8. Pilot Program!!! Warning! Senate Infrastructure Bill Gives Feds Go-Ahead to Test Taxing Every Mile Americans Drive https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/senate-infrastructure-bill-gives-feds-go-ahead-to-test-taxing-every-mile-americans-drive_3931837.html
9. CDC faked testing! https://www.citizensjournal.us/breaking-cdc-fda-faked-covid-testing-protocol-by-using-human-cells-mixed-with-common-cold-virus-fragments-pcr-tests-are-merely-detecting-the-common-cold/
10. HHS under UCMJ : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MT4uRTmuQ06qetwN9trliS2ejYYR0KiE/view?usp=drivesdk
11. State school officials pay: https://youtu.be/AeydUgrm_9M
12. FL and Texas has largest number of reported cases: https://news.yahoo.com/florida-and-texas-accounted-for-one-third-of-all-new-us-coronavirus-cases-last-week-white-house-says-215900063.html
13. New York City Mandating COVID-19 Vaccination for Restaurants, Gyms, Performances https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/new-york-city-mandating-covid-19-vaccination-for-restaurants-gyms-performances_3931262.html
14. White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator: It’s ‘Time to Impose Vaccine Requirements’ https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/white-house-covid-19-response-coordinator-its-time-to-impose-vaccine-requirements_3931439.html
15. ‘I Know It Seems Weird’: NIH Director Suggests Parents Wear Masks at Home Around Children https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/i-know-it-seems-weird-nih-director-suggests-parents-wear-masks-at-home-around-children_3931736.html
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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