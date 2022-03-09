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Globalists Plan Mass Starvation: Deadly Intentional Food Shortage Imminent for U.S.
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121 views • March 09, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Gas and food shortages are approaching in the US as the Ukraine invasion continues, and the Biden Regime makes abundantly clear it has no intentions of protecting America’s economy and prosperity. Guns America’s Paul Helinski joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to share effective prepping tactics for families facing inflation and scarcity, the suppression of truth, and more.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwv0fd-globalists-plan-mass-starvation-deadly-intentional-food-shortage-imminent-f.html
Gas and food shortages are approaching in the US as the Ukraine invasion continues, and the Biden Regime makes abundantly clear it has no intentions of protecting America’s economy and prosperity. Guns America’s Paul Helinski joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to share effective prepping tactics for families facing inflation and scarcity, the suppression of truth, and more.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwv0fd-globalists-plan-mass-starvation-deadly-intentional-food-shortage-imminent-f.html
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