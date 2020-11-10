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John Perkins - Apology Of An Economic Hitman (2008)
critical thinker
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26 views • November 10, 2020
John Perkins was a prominent member of the top-secret team of “economic hit men”, who used fraudulent financial reports, rigged elections, payoffs, extortion, sex, military coups and murder to create the global American empire after World War II. After a long internal struggle between his guilt and the fear of telling the truth, Perkins meets the daughter of an assassinated president and speaks out in front of an angry Latin-American audience.
Based on rare propagandistic material, film-noir style reconstructed sequences and exclusive filmed confessions of best selling author John Perkins (Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, The Secret History of the American Empire) this fascinating documentary sheds light on the unknown mechanisms used by the rulers of the modern world, the roots of Islamic terrorism, and the reason why most of the world’s population lives in poverty. The definitive answer to President Bush's question "why do they hate us?"
Source: https://johnperkins.org
Keywords
deceptionciausansabankingfinancespy agencies
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