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Clown Planet News (26 May 2021): Laudato Si 7 yr Plan, Vaxing Kids, Rand Paul, Wuhan Origin & More
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60 views • May 26, 2021
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https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/247768/new-york-dioceses-update-liturgical-restriction-guidelines
https://twitter.com/BigBrotherWatch/status/1396391619922964480
https://www.bmj.com/rapid-response/2011/11/02/who-changed-definition-influenza-pandemic
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https://www.projectveritas.com/news/breaking-facebook-whistleblowers-expose-leaked-internal-docs-detailing-new/
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https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/3-billion-taxpayer-money-ad-campaign-vaccine-hesitancy/
https://news24x7world.com/europe/thousands-had-phones-unwittingly-tracked-after-getting-vaccine/
https://twitter.com/mercola/status/1397543041808936960
https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1397380615574593540
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/osha-employers-not-liable-covid-vaccine-injuries/
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/21/dod-has-had-1640-covid-breakthrough-cases-among-vaccinated-beneficiaries.html
https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/world/nobel-prize-winner-virologist-luc-montagnier-says-vaccination-is-creating-new-corona-variants/904415
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https://twitter.com/YoureAllDunces/status/1396518238436139008
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