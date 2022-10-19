Spectral Vs Anti-Spectral How The Aliens Evade YOU ! using Negative Green Energy Technology

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I explain the aetheric nature of energy ...Based on the work od Dr Ibrahim Karim and French scientists we now know how the Energy spectrum and the Aether function .
As this a Very Huge Subject and my research is ALL PROPRIETRY ... if you wish to know a lot more I am preparing a PREMIUM SERIES with more formal presentation graphics and animations ... I really really really need your help to move forward with my research so ...
jagnathan VORTEX BEGINNER PLAYLIST https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/mXUymr1haxht/
(PLAYLIST SOON TO BE MOVED TO BRIGHTEON WITH NEW EDITS)
PLEASE SUPPORT VAEROSPACE RESEARCH .Many thanx !