Ric Grenell on Newsmax: “You want a fighter in Washington, DC. It's a terrible place.
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago
Ric Grenell on Newsmax: “You want a fighter in Washington, DC. Washington, DC is a terrible place. It’s filled with a whole bunch of people who have been there for 40+ years and they like the system… They like the power.


They are not going to go away softly…


They need a bull in the china shop. Donald Trump’s personality is exactly what we need to clean up Washington and I’m really believing that people are seeing that.”🔥


source:

https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13327

donald trumpwashington dcrichard grenellagenda 47

