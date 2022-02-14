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20220214MON ~iamken REPORT The Lil Bo Blu Ukraine SITUATION
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215 views • February 14, 2022
20220214MON ~iamken REPORT The Lil Bo Blu Ukraine SITUATION
How far do you think the elite are willing to go when it comes to war between the United States and Russia. Are they capable of using war as a cover-up of them being exposed? As it appears no one wants a fight, except the elite. I guess if they cannot kill us off by injection, then war is their next best bet.
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/~iamken-report.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-brave-and-wise.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html
How far do you think the elite are willing to go when it comes to war between the United States and Russia. Are they capable of using war as a cover-up of them being exposed? As it appears no one wants a fight, except the elite. I guess if they cannot kill us off by injection, then war is their next best bet.
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/~iamken-report.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-brave-and-wise.html
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html
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