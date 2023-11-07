Prophet Malachi's Warning re SINS OF PRIESTS Sacramental Abuse, Barrenness & Sacerdotal Silence!

Mother and Refuge of the End Times





Nov 5, 2023





Sins of Priests as Described in the Book of the Prophet Malachi. As we consider the sins of the priests described below, please understand that neither the biblical text nor my commentary should be construed to imply that all or even most priests are like this. Sadly, though, sins and shortcomings are far too common among the clergy. As priests must strive to be better and more holy, so also must the laity remember to pray for us.





Source: https://blog.adw.org/2023/10/sins-of-priests-as-described-in-the-book-of-the-prophet-malachi-2/





📖NEW CHILDREN'S CATHOLIC BOOK: Apparitions of Holy Mother Mary: Five Heavenly Calls to Children!

US LINK: https://amz.run/6sFD

Australia: https://amzn.asia/d/jkxngYf

UK: https://amzn.eu/d/5RL3Wz4





MUSIC: Permafrost by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY 4.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW





🌟 For Australian devotees

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215





📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R





🌟FREE DELIVERY WORLDWIDE !

https://www.bookdepository.com/Pieta-Apocalyse-Ron-Ray/9780645665208?ref=grid-view





🌟Australian devotees, get your paperback here - free delivery:

https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html





🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

/ @motherandrefuge





✝️ Visit Our Website

https://motherandrefuge.com/





💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

❤️PayPal Donation Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD

⛪ Join our Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge





✝️ Join us on FB:

https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/





⛪Join our Telegram Group

https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1





✝️ Join our Telegram Channel

https://t.me/MotherandRefuge





⛪ Join our Signal Group

https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv





✝️ Join us on Twitter





https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09





​✍​📃​ Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

Email : [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdyeMjbwLsI