Stanford School of Medicine Professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: CDC has Caused Untold Harm

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https://gnews.org/post/p1boa4818
08/17/2022 Professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya： I think that the CDC has caused untold harm by basically not actually acknowledging the scientific fact that the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission. it’s the basis for all these mandates on which so many people have lost their jobs. It’s not enough just to apologize or acknowledge wrongdoing.there needs to be a fundamental overhaul