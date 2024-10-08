RATCHETY ANNE KJP CALLS PETER DOOCY'S QUESTIONS ☭ REGARDING DISASTER FUNDING (((MISINFORMATION)))

UNREAL. Doocy asks KJP why the Biden/Harris admin can send immediate funding to Lebanon without Congress coming back, but can’t do the same for add'l disaster funds to NC.





KJP calls his question “misinformation."





After a testy exchange, she storms out.





Source: https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1843374379373306121





Thumbnail: https://ijr.com/doocy-asks-karine-jean-pierre-why-biden-does-not-have-more-to-show-on-inflation-if-it-is-a-top-priority/





https://countylocalnews.com/2024/10/07/unreal-kjp-shuts-down-doocys-question-on-funding-for-lebanon-vs-nc-disaster-relief/





Remember, last month, KJP called Doocy’s question “dangerous,” after he asked when the administration was going to stop calling Trump a “threat” in the wake of two assass*nation attempts.





https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1843377602075185359





Doocy, after KJP AGAIN calls Trump a “threat."





"How many more assass*nation attempts on Trump until the President, Vice President, and you pick a different word other than ‘threat?'"





“Your question is incredibly dangerous."





They’re not going to stop.





https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/18361288938555515